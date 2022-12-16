Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Laud Kate Winslet For Her Comments On Seeking Younger Actresses!

People’s Magazine posted the Titanic star’s video, and Kareena and Anushka couldn’t stop gushing about her comments.

James Cameron’s long-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water the science fiction film will star Hollywood actress Kate Winslet. Ahead of the worldwide release, the actress seemingly gained a fan in Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kate Winslet is an icon and diva whose power is undeniable. Winslet is a well-known Hollywood actress. She is well-known for her work in indie films, notably historical dramas, as well as her representations of powerful and complex women in films. Her latest interview comment has piqued the interest of the two Bollywood stars.

People Magazine recently posted a video of Kate Winslet wherein she was heard saying, “I had some amazing role models, but I don’t believe I ever had people continuously looking out for me. Whereas now, we are constantly on the lookout for younger actors.

So all of that, you know, white noise in your thoughts that says you shouldn’t be here, you don’t have the right, and someone better will come along, forget it. It’s you, and we’re all looking forward to seeing what you’ll do.” Making mistakes is not quite so bad at least as long as you learn from them.”

So, as an older actor who can perhaps give those pearls of wisdom gleaned along the way, I’m really loving that moment because I feel like I’ve earned the right to walk into it. “Really, this is just starting to figure out when I’m able to turn off,” she stated.

Kate will appear in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana co-star as Jake Sully and Na’vi Neytiri, respectively. Sigourney Weaver reprises her role as Dr. Grace Augustine, while Stephen Lang reprises his role as Colonel Miles Quaritch in Avatar: The Way of Water. Kate and Vin Diesel have joined the lineup as newcomers.

Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma praised Kate Winslet for speaking out about ‘watching out for the younger actors’. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor on Thursday posted a clip published by People Magazine. “Kate, just the greatest,” she commented, adding red heart emojis. Anushka Sharma posted the same video on Instagram with the caption, “She said it” (white heart emoji).

On Professional Front: Anushka appeared in a cameo role in Qala recently, surprised everyone. The film is produced by Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma, and stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan. In her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, Anushka will play the renowned Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami.

On Other hand, Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller The Devotion Of Suspect X, which is based on the book of the same name. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat also appear. She also has the upcoming untitled film by filmmaker Hansal Mehta.