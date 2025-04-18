Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Reveal Daughter’s Name ‘Evaarah’ in Adorable First Glimpse

On KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya Shetty gifted fans a precious moment — the first-ever glimpse of their baby girl, along with the reveal of her name: Evaarah. The couple, who’ve kept their personal life mostly under wraps, shared the heartwarming update on social media, leaving fans smitten.

Athiya posted a soft-toned picture capturing a tender moment with her daughter, writing, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God.” The post was met with an outpouring of love from fans, family, and celebs alike. Back in March, Athiya had announced the arrival of their daughter with a delicate illustration of two swans and the message, “Blessed with a baby girl.”

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in a quiet, intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala on January 23, 2023. The couple first confirmed they were expecting in November 2024 with a sweet post that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” accompanied by tiny baby feet emojis.

Meanwhile, proud grandfather Suniel Shetty recently penned an emotional note on LinkedIn, reflecting on the joy of becoming a grandparent. “It’s funny how life works. You chase so much, but the real joy comes from the simplest things,” he wrote.

Describing the moment he first held his granddaughter, Shetty shared, “None of the success or achievements mattered when I held her. Watching my mother hold her great-granddaughter — that’s a core memory I’ll never get over.”