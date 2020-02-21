Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap’s Combined Net Worth Is Sure To Leave You Stunned, Deets Inside

Share

Ayushmann Khurrana has proved his mettle as an actor over the years. He has showcased versatility and how he can pull off any character with much ease. With already hit 2019 films like Dream Girl, Bala and the upcoming 2020 releases Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty Ayushmann Khurrana is having a whale of time professionally with a hat-trick run of hits. He is happily married to his childhood sweetheart Tahira Kashyap and the lovebirds are proud parents to two super adorable kids Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana. Both Ayushhmann and Tahira are two highly successful individuals, so we know you are curious to find out their combined net worth. The staggering amount is sure to make your jaws drop.

As per a report by Republic World, Ayushmann and Tahira’s combined net worth is estimated to be 6 million dollars as of 2019. His wife, Tahira is a writer and director by profession. Ayushmann and Tahira had co-authored Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood and the latter has also directed a short film, Toffee. As of 2018, Tahira’s estimated net worth is around 5.4 crore, according to a report by the same media portal.

As per The Cinemaholic, Ayushmann also owns real estate in Mumbai and Chandigarh. He was also the co-owner of the Punjab team in the CCL (Celebrity Cricket League). Apart from the concert tours, Ayushmann had earned from his brand endorsements. Ayushmann and Tahira love traveling and exploring the world. The star couple also owns different brands of cars which include Audi, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and he also invests his money in insurance policies as well as mutual funds.

