BB 13 Exclusive: Paras Chhabra Clarifies He’s Using Mahira For Show, Sends This Letter To Akanksha

Bigg Boss 13 is getting all the more controversial as the contestants are creating more news than ever. Whether we talk about the fights between Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz or the growing fondness between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, there’s a lot going on inside the house that is keeping the fans glued. Well, one of the most happening things is the growing intimacy between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. That fact that Paras Chhabra has a girlfriend Akanksha Puri who is supporting him despite his closeness is what’s making everything spicier.

Paras Chhabra has been constantly linked to Shehnaaz and Mahira, with rumours of him having a thing with Mahira sparking in the house. As Chhabra also has girlfriend Akansha Puri outside, according to a report in Pinkvilla.com, a source revealed that Paras has sent a letter to Puri explaining why he is doing what he is in the show. The source shared that in the letter Paras sent, he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait. According to Chhabra and his letter, as Mahira can be easily manipulated unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime, Sharma is now a ‘pyada’ to him to survive in the show and be noticed enough.

Since the start of the show, the viewers have witnessed how Paras has been trying hard to develop a love connection with either Mahira or Shehnaaz. Well, as things clearly did not work out with Shehnaaz, Paras’ growing closeness with Mahira is surely questionable. Clearly, Akansha Puri will be glad, but we wonder what Mahira Sharma’s mother has to say about this shocking reveal.