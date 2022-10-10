BB16: Archana Gautam Accuses Shalin Bhanot Of Hitting Her, Demands His Elimination; Watch!

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed more drama in the latest episode as the contestants battled each other for the captaincy. Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were involved in a battle to win the captaincy, which ended with a demand of eliminating him from Bigg Boss.

A new promo shared by Colors TV showed some of the contestants competing against each other, while others create hurdles for them. Shalin Bhanot threw several heavy objects into Shiv Thackeray’s pot so that he lost his balance and failed to win the task. The actor then proceeded to carry a heavy trolley bag on his head, but Archana stopped him.

Pushing Archana out of her way, Shalin walked forward. She shouted, “This is Bigg Boss’s property.” Archana told the other contestants that Shalin hit her during the task. She later spoke to the camera and told Bigg Boss that Shalin should be kicked out of the house.

This comes after Shalin received negative reviews from the audience during the audience feedback session. The actor was shocked when a woman gave him an earful about his attitude. She said, “Aapne Gautam ko bola ki unke level pe jaake mat kheliye, aap apne level pe kheliye. Bhaiyya aap apna level pehle dekho and phir kisi aur ko advice do (You told Gautam that he should play at your level. Brother, you should check out your own level before doling out suggestions).”

Earlier, Sajid Khan told Shalin that he was upset with his behaviour. Sajid said that Shalein called him before entering the Bigg Boss house and told him that his sister, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, is also like his sister. After Shalin is nominated for elimination, Sajid told him that this is not brotherly behaviour.