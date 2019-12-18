Bebo And Lolo’s Bhabhi, Anissa Malhotra Impressed Everyone With Her Kind Gesture Towards Paps

Share

Bollywood stars have a pretty hectic schedule and they tend to find it hard to make out time for their personal work. In between their shoots, endorsements, and their travels, it is not easy for Bollywood stars to find time for family events. And that’s why they tend to steal moments from their busy schedule to make up for everything.

Recently, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain’s Roka on December 14, 2019. The hosts of the evening, Jains had a grand roka ceremony for their son, Armaan Jain and soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Anissa Malhotra. Kapoor clan graced the ceremony as they gave blessings to the soon-to-be-married couple. While what won everyone’s heart was Armaan’s soon to be wife, Anissa asking paps if they had food. The video went viral in no time. Have a look at her mehmaan nawazi:

Another video that went viral on the same day was of Bebo who couldn’t get enough time to reach before and get ready. So, she had to resort to Bengaluru airport and made it her new makeup room. When she couldn’t find the time, she took to the airport to get ready for the roka.

The video sees the begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Bengaluru airport. She was surrounded on all sides by her makeup crew. A man could be seen setting Bebo’s hair, a lady was making sure she looks gorgeous. All this while, the gorgeous actress held a mirror and was passing some goofy expressions in front of the camera. She could even be heard saying that the Bengaluru airport is her new makeup room. Well, the actress oozed radiance in a royal red outfit with golden embroidery on it, and there wasn’t a single moment when we thought that Bebo was rushing from one event to another. Check out the video below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Good Newz’. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is all set to release on December 27, 2019.