Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Toned Abs In Black Crop Top; Fans Call Her ‘Kim Kardashian Of India’

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar recently attended an award show in Mumbai. She floored fans and celebrities alike with her black dress. The actor, who was spotted last month at various Bollywood parties during Diwali, shared pictures of her look on Instagram on Friday. Fans along with Rhea Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Rhea Chakraborty, and Patralekhaa praised Bhumi’s look Some compared the actress to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Bhumi captioned the post, “Casually hanging before my winning speech.” In the glamorous BTS photo, she is seen fixing her makeup. Bhumi was awarded ‘the creative force of the year’ by GQ India. She wore a black blouse that showed off her rock-hard abs. She wore a black wrap skirt as she attended an award show in Mumbai on Thursday.

Fans commented, “style icon,’ ‘stunning,’ and ‘pataka (firecracker)’ etc. Some more comments say, “India’s Kim Kardashian,” “like Kylie Jenner’s,” “I thought it was Kylie Jenner” etc. American reality TV stars and social media personalities Kim and Kylie are known for their distinctive, minimal but bold fashion choices.

Celebrities also reacted to Bhumi’s appearance by dropping fire emojis. Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post. Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor, who recently styled Bhumi’s Diwali party, responded with a bunch of fireworks emojis. Actor Rhea Chakraborty and Patralekhaa dropped the fire emoji. Patralekhaa wrote, “Oh lord.”

With Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bhumi made her acting debut. She is busy filming her up-and-coming projects. She will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Govinda Naam Mera.