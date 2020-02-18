Big Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Make Debut In Karan Johar’s SOTY 3 Opposite Suhana Khan?

Share

The most TRP gained show Bigg Boss 13 has finally ended on February 15, 2020, and with that Sidharth Shukla owns the winner’s trophy and after a lot of planning and plotting and playing smart in the Bigg Boss 13 house, the former Contestant Asim Riaz managed to reach the grand finale and was the first runner up. However, he has gained a huge fan following during the show.

Now, the rumours started ahead of the grand finale of Big Boss 13. Sparking the rumours, KRK had tweeted, “According to my sources, #KaranJohar is going to sign #AsimRiaz with #SRK’s daughter #Suhanakhan for #StudentOfTheYear3! #BiggBoss13Finale.” Replying to the made-up story, producer-director, Karan Johar took his twitter and cleared the story. Putting rumours to rest, Karan tweeted, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” Have a look:

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor won the winner’s title of Bigg Boss 13 trophy and price money. His fans couldn’t contain their excitement and post the finale social media have been flooded with the pictures and videos of him. On the other hand, Asim Riaz’s fans claimed that the result was fixed and that the makers of the show were being biased towards Sidharth Shukla the entire season. But rubbishes all the rumoured news recently Asim claimed in his interview with ABP News, “There’s nothing like that. Nothing is fixed… I reached till here and he Sid won the show all because of the audience’s love his fan following is huge. So, it is not fixed and nothing like that happened.”

While Asim Riaz was not agreed with the rumours. Now one of Colors’ former-employee claimed that Asim received more votes as compared to Sidharth Shukla. She stated in her tweet that the channel was being biased towards him. She quit her job as she didn’t wish to be a part of a biased show.

Coming back to the rumours, there is no such announcement about Asim doing Karan’s film.