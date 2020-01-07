Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Makes A SHOCKING Revelation,“Sidharth Shukla Is Using Shehnaaz Gill”

With each passing week, Bigg Boss is getting a lot more fun due to its changing relationship dynamics. But there are some bonds that have remained unchanged right from the beginning of the show, in fact, the bond only grew stronger. From Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana, Rashmi Desai-Arhaan Khan to Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. The strongest bond is evidently the one between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. But is Sidharth’s relationship with Sana that we see on screen is for real or there is some other reason for them being so close to each other. Now Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga has made some interesting revelation about the same.

In a recent interaction with Times Of India Shefali Bagga made a shocking revelation, she was quoted as saying that Sidharth is using Shehnaaz for the game as he has realized her popularity amongst the audience. She had stated, “Shehnaz understands the game well and it is not like she doesn’t know what is happening. Initially, also whoever got praised by Salman Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaz used to stay with them. So, it would be wrong to say that she is not playing the game, she is playing quite well. Sidharth is using Shehnaz for the game and has realised her popularity. He is trying to pull her down just like Mahira and Paras. Sidharth is giving priority to Mahira over Shehnaz just to put her down. If you are genuinely friends with someone how can you insult that person.”

Bagga even went on to reveal that Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai are arch enemies and can’t stand each other but the only difference is Sidharth talks less about Rashmi while the latter keeps talking about him and targets him as she wants to be seen more in the show.

Meanwhile, all is not well between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, in the last episode, we saw the two getting involved in a huge verbal spat which later turned physical when Sana slapped Shukla for instigating her unnecessarily.