Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Gets Slammed For Growing Intimacy With Asim Riaz, Hubby Paras Tyagi Comes To Rescue

Bigg Boss 13 is getting a lot of love from the fans as the controversies inside the house are growing more intense. The wild card contestants have added a hint of spice inside the house and a wild card entry who has come out as a strong contestant is Shefali Jariwala. In fact, during this Weekend ka Vaar, Shefali was appreciated by the host Salman Khan itself for coming out as such a strong contestant in just a matter of two weeks. While people have loved her attitude of putting her point through, there have been haters who have still commented a number of nasty things about the Kaanta Laga girl’s growing closeness with the co-contestant Asim Riaz.

Belonging to the same team, Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala are often seen spending time together and discussing things. However, there were comments posted on social media on their closeness that didn’t go down well with Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi.

Parag Tyagi took to social media and asked the haters to grow up and get a life. He wrote, “Once n for all To all the posts regarding pari n Asim. Though it doesn’t deserve a comment yet Everyone GET A LIFE.. No one knows my wife better than me.. Feel pity for everyone.. may be it’s not their fault it’s All b’oz our society doesn’t allow a boy and a girl to be a friend. For all the girls, may be b’oz their father or brother or husband never allowed them to have a male friend and are somewhere jealous of some one who has got great friends and for all the guys, may be b’oz girls have never accepted them as a friend obviously b’oz of their sick mentality.. I pray for everyone may u all find a great friend .. and Guys please grow up.” (sic)