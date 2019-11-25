Bigg Boss 13 Spoiler: Sidharth Shukla-Rashmi Desai Gets Intimate In Bed As They Re-Create A Scene, Watch VIDEO

Share

Tweet

Pin 10 shares

With each passing week, Bigg Boss 13 is getting a lot more fun with its changing relationship dynamics. From being staunch enemies to hurling abuses at each other Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai had been fighting since the very beginning of the show. However, they were back to being friends as in the nomination task the two were seen exchanging high fives. Things are gradually changing inside the BB house. The show is living up to its expectations and providing us with our daily dosage of masala.

And now we have caught hold of a video in which then staunch enemies Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai can be seen romancing each other in bed and we still can’t believe our eyes. In the trailer leaked by the makers of the show, the housemates can be seen sitting in front of the TV and are shown a clip from Dil Se Dil Tak where Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai can be seen romancing each other and having fun in bed. The video leaves Shehnaaz in shock that the two, who had such sizzling onscreen chemistry can turn into staunch enemies. And the two stars are asked to recreate the scene and someone has to shoot.

Rashmi and Sidharth literally set the house on fire with their sensuous side. From getting drenched in water to almost sharing a kiss, Sidharth and Rashmi’s chemistry is still so good that it’s very hard to believe that these two are enemies. While Shehnaaz captures the video, Arti and Devoleena keep showering petals on the two. Take a look:

In the nomination task going on inside the BB house housemates are supposed to stab a scarecrow of the contestant they want to nominate. Shefali Jariwala stabs Paras Chhabra, Himanshi Khurana stabs Hindustani Bhau, and to everyone’s surprise, Asim Riaz nominated Sidharth Shukla. For more such updates stay tuned.