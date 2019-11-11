Bigg Boss 13: Tehseen Poonawalla’s Elimination Connected To Ayodhya Verdict, Wife Reveals Reality

Tehseen Poonawalla was one of the wild card contestants who was sent inside the house this week only. However, in shocking turn of events, the contestant was evicted from the house in this week’s weekend ka vaar. It was rather surprising for all the Bigg Boss fans because usually it is seen that wild card contestants stay inside the house for at least 2 weeks. This is the first time that the contestant has been eliminated within a week.

Rumour has it that the organizers of the show reportedly received a call from his lawyers requesting to connect to Tehseen inside the house with relation to urgent legal/political issues due to which he had an unexpected eviction but was not in line to be removed judging from the great content and footage he was giving. In fact, it was also surprising to see Tehsern being eliminated from the show on Saturday when usually the elimination takes places on a Sunday.

While no official statement from Tehseen Poonawalla has been made at present due to his contract but his office has issued a statement stating that ‘Tehseen at present is busy with contractual formalities & shall shortly issue his official statement before heading back to Delhi tonight’. Tehseen Poonawalla’s abrupt elimination left quite a few of us in shock, and he played a good game for the limited time that he was on the show.

Meanwhile, after his elimination, Tehseen Poonawalla’s wife Monicka Vadera also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you guys for all the love and support! Due to prior legal and political commitments, pertaining to Ayodhya matter and the current political scenario in the country, despite of all his popularity inside the BB house Tehseen Poonawalla has to abruptly leave his wonderful journey with Bigg Boss 13 tonight and has been asked to be evicted and head back into the political zone!!”