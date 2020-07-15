Bigg Boss is indeed one of the most entertaining and exciting reality TV shows. Fans eagerly wait for the next season to come so that they can see celebs locked inside the house. Bigg Boss 13 has set really high expectations and people are expecting the same from Bigg Boss 14. If reports are believed, Bigg Boss 14 is set to start in September and Salman Khan would e hosting it again. Here are some more updates on the show.

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Bigg Boss 14 to going to began in September. “Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and are hopeful they will come on board,” a source close to the show informed the publication.

A report published in ABP states that, Salman Khan who has been charging Rs 12 to 14 crore for Bigg Boss 13, will reportedly charge a handsome amount of Rs 16 crore per week. Yes! That’s right! Salman Khan will reportedly charge a whopping amount of Rs 16 Cr per week.

Meanwhile, a source close to the show revealed to Bollywoodlife that season 14 is likely is begin from the last week of October. The source was quoted saying by the portal, “While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October. The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised.”

