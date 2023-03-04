Biggest Confession Ever: Shefali Jariwala Opens Up About Baby Planning Fears, Reveals ‘Pollen Is Ready’!

Shefali Jariwala, known for her hit song “Kaanta Laga,” and her husband, television actor Parag Tyagi, have been married for over eight years. The couple, who have a strong bond, have supported each other’s careers. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to start a family. Recently, Shefali spoke about their plans to have a child.

In an interview with E Times, Shefali and Parag revealed that they had planned to adopt a child, but the pandemic had broken their plans. Shefali believed that everything has its own time and things meant to happen will happen. However, she also shared that she is scared to become a parent after the pandemic. She said,

“The two years of the pandemic made me uncertain about the forthcoming. I’ve lost far too many loved ones recently, which has made me more aware of how short life is. While Parag is prepared, I am afraid to become a father right now.”

Shefali emphasized the importance of being mentally stable and confident before bringing a baby into the world. She said,

“I think you should wait to have a baby until you are confident, prepared, and not just financially but also emotionally solid. I’ve merely taken a step back and will hold off till I’m ready to go on in life.”

However, 2023 had not started well for Shefali as she was injured a day before an event and had to get 25 stitches. Despite the pain and bleeding, she was advised not to perform, but she decided to go ahead with the performance as it was a New Year’s event. Shefali has now recovered fully from her injury.

For those who don’t know, Shefali Jariwala was previously married to Meet Bros fame Harmeet Singh in 2004, but they parted ways in 2009. She found love again with Parag Tyagi, renowned for his role in the TV series Pavitra Rishta, and they tied the knot in 2014.