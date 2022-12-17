Shefali Jariwala Trolled For Her “Statement Against Husband”; Netizens Call Her As ‘Hypocrite’!

Bigg Boss 13 celebrity, Shefali Jariwala is recently the talk of the town for being a ‘Hypocrite Female’. Back in her reality show days, Shefali made a controversial statement against her husband Parag, and after her exit from the show, she acted different. The ‘Kaanta Laga’ heroine was recently captured at the airport with hubby acting romantically. Eventually her romance, made the audience recall her statement against husband Parag, and revealed her hypocrite nature publicly.

When Shefali was inside the Bigg Boss house in season 13, She used to describe her married life as boring or monotonous. She has often mentioned about her inappropriate compatibility with husband Parag, and has always seen talking negative about her husband. During her journey in the reality show, she made a statement and said that “I have a boring relationship, I want Kabir Singh vibes that I don’t get from him”. But later when Shefali got out of the show, things were completely opposite.

Jariwala was recently spotted with her husband, in which the couple looked completely opposite of what she has mentioned. The couple was captured sharing a romantic moment, and Parag was seen revealing a tattoo on his hand, with Shefali’s name. After observing the lovey-dovey vibes between the couple, Netizens trolled Shefali for her statement against Parag. On the viral video of Parag’s new Tattoo, social media users trolled Jariwala and called her a hypocrite woman. Before the beginning of BB 13, ‘Kaanta Laga’ star Shefali was completely lost. she rarely made any public appearances. But later, Bigg Boss 13 gave a commendable boost to her career and landed her with some good projects.