Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover Celebrates Their Daughter ‘Devi’s’ One Month Birthday, Watch Video!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their daughter Devi’s one month birthday on Monday. The couple cut the cake at home and sang “Happy Birthday”. Her fans are excited to see Bipasha again after a long time and feel like she is beaming.

The video features Bipasha in a pale blue dress and Karan in a black casual suit. As they cut the cake and sing a birthday song, Bipasha mumbles, “God bless you, my baby.” Karan says that a month has passed. Now we will celebrate one year. The family also cheered him up, saying, “Congratulations on becoming a new parent.”

Bipasha shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Devi has just turned one month old. Thank you to everyone who continues to send Devi love and blessings. We are extremely grateful. Durga Durga! #jaimatadi #onemonthbirthday #devi #monkeylove #newparents #grateful”

Watch video here;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Dia Mirza posted a heart emoji in response to the video. One fan wrote, “Bips still shines.” Another wrote: “She looks great.” Another person commented, “You two look very fresh and cool.” One wrote: “Wow, what a beautiful name.” Also a lot of hope for a couple. . Read one of the many comments: “Congratulations! I’m so happy”.

Bipasha shared her recipe for making an angel last month, as well as the first photo of her baby, whose face was never shown. Our recipe for a cute angel 1) quarter cup of You 2) quarter cup of Me 3) Half cup of Mother’s blessing and love 4) Topping with magic & awesomeness 5) Three drops of rainbow essence, Angel dust sparkles of Unicorn and many more divine things. 6) And seasoning with cuteness and yumminess.

Last week Karan Singh Grover also shared some thoughts on how to deal with sleepless nights. Karan posted a photo on Instagram showing off his sculpted abs, writing, “My 25 days as a dad taught me a new skill… I call it ‘sleep’ or ‘tired’ or whatever. It’s called “Sleep”. ‘, maybe ‘Sland Steeping’? he also added hashtag #sleeping papa and #papaslept.Bipasha replied to this post by writing: same, same.

Bipasha and Karan got married on April 30, 2016 in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. They welcomed Devi on November 12 this year.