Bollywood Celebs Including Shilpa Shetty And Sanjay Dutt Welcomes Ganpati Home With All The Happiness

Amchi Mumbai is famous for the festival ganesh chaturti. From Bollywood celebrities to a common man almost everyone brings Ganesha home with lot of joy. This Ganesh Chaturti, following celertities, bought Bappa home. Have a look:

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is the one who always gets Ganesh idol home. She herself was spotted with her new idol in Chinchpokli, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by welcoming Lord Ganesh into one’s homes. Also known as ‘Vighnaharta’ (the one who removes all obstacles), he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan Dutt was also spotted taking the Ganesh idol home. The eight-year-old performed arti all by himself and looked excited as he posed for paparazzi.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek also bought Bappa home this year. “Like every year, this year too I have an eco-friendly Bappa. We are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with no toxic paints, no lead paint. It’s all-natural as it is good for nature and also for Lord Ganesha’s dignity,” the actor told ANI.

Arpita Khan

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita was also seen bringing the Ganesh idol home. Dressed in all ethnic, she herself was holding the Ganesha idol.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is home after her cancer treatment. This Ganesh Chaturti, she took to Instagram to share an emotional note as she thanked Ganesha for everything. She expressed how elated she is to be back home.