Bride Burns Her Face While Celebrating Her Wedding With Firecracker Gun; Netizens Horrified!

Indian weddings, steeped in cultural richness and vibrant traditions, are a fusion of colors, rituals and joyous celebrations. As the sands of time shift, so do the trends that shape these modern weddings. Both bride and groom passionately follow the trends of donning expensive outfits and engaging in activities that make their wedding a hit. Amid following the latest trends, recently a couple celebrated their wedding with firecracker guns. However, time took an unfair turn and the bride’s gun backfired and hit her severely leaving her injured on the wedding stage. Checkout the horrifying incident which took place at an Indian wedding.

Bride’s face got injured after a gun backfired on her

It’s a herculean task to manage one’s wedding effectively and avoiding any sort of mess taking place on the big day. A video featuring a bride and groom celebrating their wedding is going increasingly viral on social media. In the viral video, the couple can be seen posing with firecracker guns in their respective hands. The bride was spotted shooting a gun when it immediately backfired and burnt her entire face. It was a spine-chilling moment which ruined the bride’s D-Day within no seconds.

Netizens react to the viral wedding clip

For the unversed, a Twitter user, named Aditi shared the viral clip. She exhibited her concern over celebrating things in a lavish way. She captioned the viral clip as:

“Idk what’s wrong with people these days. They are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day.”

As soon as the video was posted on internet, social media users expressed their reaction to the same. One user penned, “This is ridiculous, adding accident risks to already existing risks in the environment. Social media posts are a 2 minute affair, forgotten soon.” While another commented, “Marriages these days has become vulgar expression of wealth.”