Business Magnate Isha Ambani To Bring Back Chinese Shopping Brand Shein In India After Its Ban!

Are you a fashion enthusiast, missing the popular clothing brand, Shein? Well, we have got you covered today. Here we are with the most thrilling news on the same. Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, is preparing to reintroduce the Chinese brand Shein to India after three years of turmoil. According to reports, Shein has collaborated with Reliance Retail to mark its arrival again in India. Inside sources have disclosed that Reliance Retail will sell Shein’s products via its offline stores and native app. Take a look at the recent update below!

Isha Ambani To Bring Back Shein In India

Retail Magnate, Isha Ambani is reportedly planning to bring Shein, a well-known Chinese brand, back to India. In order to make a comeback in India, the Chinese company Shein has teamed up with Isha Ambani’s company Reliance Retail. According to rumours, the native app and physical store would once more be used to sell designer clothing after three years. Shein would use Reliance Retail to conduct business in the US as well because of the country’s strict regulations.

For the uninitiated, Shein was a fashion business that was banned in India three years ago along with many other Chinese apps. Shein, however, was one of the most well-known brands in India prior to its ban, and many millennials and Gen Z shoppers adored it.

The Online fast fashion retailer was founded in October 2008 in Nanjing China following its headquarters in Singapore. The brand was also adored for its on-trend styles at reasonable pricing. However, following its ban, the brand remained accessible on Amazon stores for a while before being outlawed by a Delhi High Court notice.

According to sources cited by PTI, Shein will use this cooperation to obtain products for its global operation in the Middle East and other areas.

Shein’s Comeback Even After Several Cases Filed Against Them

Shein was reportedly embroiled in cases ranging from data privacy, trademark issues and event-faced labor. The brand was even accused of employing forced labor from the Chinese ethnic minority group. However, the brand has clearly denied such allegations against them. Shein also has been sued for imitating designs from popular brands. Meanwhile Shein drew to be a renowned fashion marketplace and has delivered to approximately 150 countries till now. If reports are to believed, after the sudden downfall, Shein is set to grow by 40 percent this year.