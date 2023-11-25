‘Can’t Watch With Family’: Kamya Punjabi Reacts On Isha Malviya- Samarth Jurel’s Intimate Moments In Bigg Boss 17

TV Actress Kamya Punjabi, in her latest tweet, has called out Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s intimate moments in Bigg Boss 17. The actress mentioned she can’t watch the show with her family because of Isha and Samarth.

‘Get A Room’: Kamya Punjabi Advises Isha And Samarth

Kamya Punjabi writes a tweet on Friday sarcastically thanking Isha and Samarth for making it uncomfortable to watch Bigg Boss with family members. She also advised the couple to ‘Get a room’ rather than going intimate in the Bigg Boss house.

“Thanks to Isha n Samarth now I can’t watch my favorite show with my family. Kindly spare us and leave this house n get a room”, tweets Kamya Punjabi.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss, Samarth Jurel was seen kissing and touching Isha Malviya inappropriately on camera. The duo were also seen inside a blanket for some time. Fans on social media are also complaining about Bigg Boss not being a family show anymore.

Netizens React On Kamya Punjabi’s Tweet

After the Shakti actress’ tweet, many social media handlers supported her statement in the comment section. Some of them even called Bigg Boss a ‘cringe’ show.

A Twitter handle writes :

“Right..what a cringe and salman bats for the so called family show….I am ashamed to watching it with my family”

Another Twitter handle blames makers for showing the intimate moments in TV:

“Exactly, even I had to switch the TV off. But why can’t the makers not show us that part? The makers are as much more at fault than just them.”

Fans Termed Samarth’s Love As Lust

A comment also suggests that parents of Isha Malviya should come to the show to warn their daughter against Samarth:

“@BeingSalmanKhan @TheIshaMalviya ki parents ko bulake meeting karni chahiye samart is hunger for lust not love clearly seeing this girl is uncomfortable n that guy taking advantage of her”

For the unversed, Isha Malviya had earlier denied her relationship with Samarth Jurel during his entry. However, later she accepted Juvel as her bf and fondly calls him ‘Chintu’. What’s your view on the steamy romance of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel inside the Bigg Boss 17 house?