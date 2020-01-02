Celebrities Kissing Their Way to Welcome New Year 2020 ; Check Exciting Images Inside

New day, new month, new year and new you. New moments to cherish your love with a new flavor. Everyone is trying to make a special opening to the new year 2020, some are exploring new places, some are creating new memories with loved ones. Celebs have always added something exciting to festivals and special days. They have welcomed the new year 2020 in their styles. Many Bollywood and tv couples have shared their lip lock pictures as they celebrate the new year. Whether it be Malaika Arjun or Bipasha Karan or Sanaya Mohit, all of them are making sure to write a new book of 2020 with their loved ones.

Before taking you further to celebrations, let us take a look at Bipasha and Karan’s beautiful love story. They both met on the sets of the movie, Alone and instantly had fallen in love. Bipasha’s personal life was never smooth. She had a serious relationship with the actor, John Abraham for over 9 years before parting their ways in a bitter breakup. Later, John married a banker, Priya Runchal while Bipasha Basu had decided to tie the knot with handsome Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6vtYFllzIs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The couple has been setting fire with their mushy pictures on social media. Bipasha and Karan celebrated their new year in an undisclosed location. Here is the video of their monkey love dance and celebrations.

In expressing love through social media, Malaika and Arjun were no different. Malaika took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with her love, Arjun Kapoor kissing him. He captioned it as “Sun, star, light, happiness. 2020.”

Biding goodbye to 2019, Arjun posted an amazing year endnote, “2019 you taught me well. Reminded me what a rollercoaster life is. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother and Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6udPo6pB-P/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Along with Bollywood couples, television’s beautiful couple, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal won hearts with their cute new year images. They are enjoying their time on the streets of San Francisco. A week ago, Sanaya posted a video of her playing in the snow and it read as, “Simply ecstatic.” Check it out, here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6U3vU4pMLj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sanaya and Mohit welcomed the new year with a sizzling lip-lock picture amid the snow. Sanaya captioned it, “kissing 2019 goodbye and bringing in 2020 with loads of love. Happy new year everyone have a great year ahead.” While Mohit wrote, “Bringing in 2020 with love and happiness.” Have a look at their mushy picture.

After marriage, they’ve changed a lot, Sanaya had said, “Mohit is very patient, calm and loving. I have changed, too. I used to have a crazy temper, which I don’t have anymore.”

Celebs have set their goals this new year, now it’s time you to do your bit.