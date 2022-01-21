Check Out These Ways On How To Naturally Lighten Your Hair At Home Without Using Chemicals!

We may become tired of our dark hair colour now and again. However, some people are afraid of damaging their hair quality by coloring it with chemicals. What if we told you that you can lighten your hair at home using natural remedies? Yes, you read that correctly. Here are natural techniques to brighten your hair colour.

Cinnamon

If you don’t want a major colour shift, cinnamon is a good choice because it is mild. Make a paste with a teaspoon of cinnamon and enough water. Apply your regular conditioner to damp hair and leave it on for a few minutes. Make a cinnamon-water combination and apply it to your slippery strands. Wrap your strands in a shower cap and keep the mixture on for at least six hours, preferably overnight. Rinse it out and enjoy a brighter, more fragrant mane.

Chamomile

Chamomile tea is a good choice if you want your hair to have a golden colour. Boil water in a big cup then steeps a chamomile tea bag in it for 10 minutes. Pour the tea over clean hair when it has cooled and soak the strands overnight. Rinse and repeat as needed! Chamomile is also anti-fungal and anti-dandruff.

Vodka

Combine one part vodka and two parts seltzer in a spray bottle and spritz on strands while sitting in the sun. The clear blue tones of vodka will lift any brassiness in your strands, and the alcohol combined with the heat will lift the natural colour in your hair.

Sea salt

When combined with the sun, sea salt is an excellent hair-lightening agent. If you don’t have access to a huge body of water, combine a tablespoon of sea salt with 1/2 cup of warm water and put it in your hair to achieve the effect.

Honey

Honey works because of the natural hydrogen peroxide it contains. To make the combination function correctly, use a 4 to 1 ratio of honey to water. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp and leave it to rest for one hour beneath a shower cap with no extra heat. Rinse the mixture completely out of your hair, then wash, condition, and style as usual.

Vinegar made from apple cider

When you mix one part apple cider vinegar with six parts water, it helps lighten your hair. Simply pour the liquid over your head or use a spray bottle to apply it and let it sink in. You may rinse it off after approximately 30 minutes. You should be able to tell whether your hair has changed. As needed, repeat the procedure.