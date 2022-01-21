Evelyn Shares Pictures Of Breastfeeding Her Daughter; Says ‘She Has Started Cluster Feeding’

Evelyn Sharma, a new mother, has been vocal about the pleasures and challenges of parenting since she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their baby girl Ava in November of last year.

In between cuddling and nursing sessions, she has shared numerous adorable photos of her little one on Instagram.

The actress has now revealed another more detail about her breastfeeding struggles with her daughter Ava. Evelyn is seen in the photo tenderly breastfeeding her daughter while posing for a photo with the camera. Evelyn’s skin was gleaming and she looked as lovely as ever, despite her new motherhood responsibilities.

The actress married in a private ceremony. She married last year, and a month later, she announced her pregnancy. “Forever,” she wrote with the photo. Tushaan complimented her in a blue suit, while she looked lovely in a lace wedding gown. She had shared lovely photographs from her idyllic countryside wedding in Australia on Instagram in June. The couple had planned a large Indian wedding in the past. Due of the epidemic, they chose a low-key ceremony in a country location in Brisbane.

Tushaan Bhindi is a surgeon and entrepreneur from Australia, while Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the film From Sydney With Love in 2012, and she has since appeared in films such as Nautanki Saala, Issaq, Main Tera Hero, and Yaariyan. She has appeared in films like as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai in cameo roles. She was recently seen in the film Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.