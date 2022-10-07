Citadel India: Filming Likely From November, Stars Varun Dhawan, Samantha!

Citadel India will delve deeply into Priyanka Chopra’s character in the American series Citadel. Varun Dhawan and Samantha play Indian agents in the film.

Varun Dhawan is set to make his OTT debut with what could be one of the biggest digital attractions. The actor will star in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel India, directed by Raj and DK and starring Samantha.

While there has been constant speculation that it is a remake of the American original starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, we have learned that this is an original story, more of a spin-off, encapsulating the story of spies in India.

Varun and Samantha will both be seen as spies in this action-packed espionage thriller.

Not only that, but the series’ creators are reintroducing the year era. One source indicates that the Citadel India is set in the 1990s. In fact, the creators experiment with two time-frames: the 1990s at the beginning and 1990s at the end,” the source added. ” In early November, both Varun and Samantha hope to begin workshops”, disclosed a source familiar with the process.

Raj and DK have already begun planning for this series, which includes pre-production, location scouting, and action design.

When Varun is free from Bhediya promotions by the end of November/early December, the series will begin production. Samantha will also complete her other projects before joining according to the source.

Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime in late 2023 after a three to four-month run beginning in November.

Citadel is a global espionage thriller, with the multiple spin-offs planned under the Citadel umbrella.” There will be Citadel Italy, Citadel Mexico, and many other locations under the Citadel umbrella. As the source stated, “Priyanka Chopra’s character from the Indian version will be explored in its larger context with varun and Samantha ruling the roost.”

It’s also Samantha’s second collaboration with Raj and DK, following Family Man 2. Varun is currently working on his upcoming film, ‘Bhediya.’ The lead actress will be Kriti Sanon. After ‘Dilwale,’ this will be the duo’s second collaboration. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is set to be released on November 25th, 2022.