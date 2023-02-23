‘Could Be Kumars Or Devgns’: John Abraham Had Called Out Karan Johar For His ‘Favoritism’ Before Kangana Ranaut; Checkout!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stirred a debate of nepotism in 2017 after appearing on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’. She called Karan ‘movie mafia’ and ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ on his face. But little does anyone know that it was not Kangana who called the director out for his nepotistic actions. According to the new viral video, John Abraham had called Karan ‘clannish’ way before Kangana ignited this debate.

John had appeared on Karan’s chat show in 2011. While playing the rapid fire round, he was asked to choose between Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh. To this, the actor had replied, “You are very clannish. Why are you so clannish? Why can’t it be the Kumars or Devgns? Ajay Devgn has given the biggest hits.”

Karan smiled on this and said, “You are just causing confusion, you are just being a brat. What do you mean I am clannish?” John had then affirmed his words, “Of course, you are.” To this Karan said, “Thanks John for being the flag-bearer of the fraternity.”

Netizens too reacted to this clip. A user wrote that Karan did not take it as seriously as he took of Kangana. A user stated, “Karan took it humorously, when John called him clannish rather than being offended.” Another quoted, “It is known to all that Karan Johar has the biggest crush on John Abraham.” A third one lauded John and penned, “Introverts know what to talk, when to talk and whom to talk to.” “His answers are straight like an arrow,” read a fourth comment.

Meanwhile, John Abraham was last seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He is coming up next with Tehran and 100%.