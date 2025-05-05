Dairy Day Spreads Goodness and Gratitude This May Day with a Sweet Surprise for Delivery Partners

Mumbai, May 05, 2025: Dairy Day, a prominent ice cream brand across South & West India, celebrated May Day by bringing to life its core value of goodness in a heartfelt manner. Guided by its commitment to spreading goodness in every consumer’s life, the brand encouraged people to pause for a moment and express gratitude to the people who make their lives easier every day.

On May 1st, Bangaloreans received a delightful surprise—a free Dairy Day ice cream with their Blinkit orders! But this wasn’t just about indulging customers; it was about bringing a little joy to the delivery partners who work tirelessly every day. Thousands across the city were encouraged to pause, say thank you and share an ice cream with their delivery partner — recognizing the everyday heroes who make our lives easier.

Over a period of more than two decades, Dairy Day has championed the timeless power of Goodness through compelling campaigns, driven by a deep belief in its universal relevance and the transformative impact of small acts of kindness and gratitude.

“At Dairy Day, Goodness is a way of life that is deeply embedded in everything that we do, every single day. As a brand that believes in creating everyday moments of joy, we see this campaign as not just being about ice cream, but about spreading some goodness around us. A simple thank you, delivered in the form of a sweet treat- that’s the kind of world we want to help build.” said Arvind Ramachandran, Vice President – Marketing, Dairy Day Ice Creams.

About Dairy Day:

From its beginnings in 2002, Dairy Day has grown to one of the most prominent ice cream brands across South & West India, offering over 150 products in 30+ flavours, all made in its state-of-the-art facility, which is equipped with a production capacity of 4 lakh litres per day.