Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the power couples in Bollywood and their love has helped them succeed even the worst of storms. However, their love story also had a lot of challenges and ups and downs. It was a roller coaster but now they’re in their happy space. Shahrukh wasn’t very well-off when he married Gauri against society. And didn’t even have a comfortable home to keep her. But there’s more to their marriage. They didn’t have the first night like others.

Shahrukh and Gauri got married on 25 October 1991 and something unusual happened on their first night. As per a report published in asianewsnet.com, Shahrukh and Gauri spend their first night with Hema Malini. Yes, you read it right. On their first night, Hema called Shahrukh to come for the shooting of their film ‘Dil Aashna Hai’. The movie was also featuring Hema Malini as she wanted to finish the shooting of the film.

At that time Gauri was also excited to meet Hema and when she reached the studio with Shahrukh, everyone was present in the studio except Hema. The couple waited hours for the veteran actress but she didn’t turn up. After waiting for so long, Shahrukh aksed Gauri to wait at makeup room and started shooting at 11 pm and wrapped up at 2 am, but Hema Malini didn’t turn up.

After wrapping his shoot, Shahrukh returned to the make-up room and found Gauri, who was in bridal attire, sleeping on a chair and the room was full of mosquitoes. However, Shahrukh never revealed this part of this struggle with anyone.