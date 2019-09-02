Diet Sabya Targets Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Calls Her Out For Copying Kate Winslet’s Ladder Pose

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is someone who is everyone’s favourite. The evergreen beauty is appreaciated by each one from the industry and outside the industry. But this time, the Bachchan bahu was targeted by Diet Sabya.

For those who are uninitiated, there is a page on Instagram called as ‘Diet Sabya’. So the page basically speaks against the Bollywood designers who copy the design of the attire from somewhere else and the original idea does not belong to them. This time the page tried to target Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her pose. They call out for Copying Kate Winslet’s Ladder Pose in Bazaar magazine. Check out the pictures below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B10shDdF_TC/

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress shot for Falguni and Shane Peacock recently. And now she has been accused of copying the ladder pose. While the timeless beauty is seen posing on a ladder wearing a red gown with the longest trial looks stunning to us, Diet Sabya claims that the pose is copied. The pose has reportedly been copied by Harper’s Bazaar, which had Kate Winslet on the cover.

As Nitizens gave mixed reviews, some came in support by commenting, “There is nothing original in both the concepts so it’s wrong to cite this post even by Diet Sabya standards.” While the other agreeing to diet sabya said, “Are those peacocks again! Ouch. “Aaj main upar, originality neeche.”

Some time back, the designer Falguni Peacock made headlines when she made a comment on the fashion show for plus size woman, “I won’t blatantly tell her to lose weight, but you have enough time and you can work on yourself. It is pretty easy to lose a couple of inches if you want to.” Later, apologizing to Qureshi, Falguni commented on a post and said, “To all you beautiful women, I am so so sory if I’ve inadvertently hurt anyone’s feelings. This wasn’t my intention at all. Having dealt with body issues all my life (and am still dealing with them) I realise that we should wear what we want and what makes us happy. My sincere apologies @sky.qureshi”