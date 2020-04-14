The greatest bliss for any married couple is to lay their hands on their child. With celeb babies raining in and reigning the Tinseltown, all thanks to their cutesy pictures on social media, every time we hear of a couple all set to welcome their first baby, we can’t help but rise to cloud nine.

Rahul Mahajan’s ex-wife and Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly who got married to Dubai based businessman Rohit Roy in 2015 gave birth to her second child. The couple have lovingly named their newborn Aryaan Roy who was born on easter eve. Rohit and Dimpy had welcomed their first child, their daughter Reanna back in 2016. Now, Dimpy took to social media to announce the arrival of their son. She had written, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020.”.

Yesterday, Dimpy had posted the first-ever partial glimpse of her little one resting in his daddy’s arms. As big sister, Reanna couldn’t stop adoring her little brother, the picture captured by Dimpy is nothing less than a frame worthy picture. Captioning the pictuure as, “My world #blessed” followed by a heart”

Here’s sending truckloads of love to the little munchkin!