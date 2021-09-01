Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal is climbing the ladder of success with each of his song releases. His melodious voice has made him youngsters’ favorite among all the contemporaries. Though the singer made his debut in the field of playback singer in 2014, it was his 2017 song ‘Humma’ which made him garner a huge fan following.

Recently, a video has surfaced which gives an insight into the struggles Jubin went through to reach the level of fame he is presently in. The video dates back to the time when Jubin was a part of the singing reality show X-factor. Yes, not many know that Nautiya began his career as a participant on the reality show, X-Factor India, in 2011 and had made it to the top 25.

In the same video, one can witness how the sensational singer had failed to impress singer Sonu Nigam. But luckily, even after getting rejected by Sonu, Jubin had moved to the next stage of the competition because he got positive reviews from the other two Judges – singer Shreya Ghoshal and hit-filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

At the X Factor India audition, Jubin sang Tujhe Bhula Diya and the audience had appreciated the song so much and chanted, ‘once more for the song. Shreya appreciated him by saying, ‘Beautiful timbre of voice’ but also advised him to work on his singing quite a bit. Filmmaker Sanjay complimented his voice and personality before adding, “Overall, there is something there but there is something not there, I am a little unsure.”

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PcuE3A9oSg

Upon his turn, Sonu agreed with his co-judges and wanted to discuss with them. He then rejected Jubin. Jubin in return told him, “I will try harder. Whatever you are saying, everything is right. Yeh Mera best nahi tha, mujhko pata hai (I know this was not my best).” Shreya voted for yes and Sanjay also chose to go with the audience and did the same.

Though Jubin faced rejections initially, he is every director’s choice today. For the unversed, Nautiyal had made his playback singing debut in 2014 with the song Ek Mulakat from the film Sonali Cable. He didn’t stop there had started giving back-to-back hit songs like The Humma Song, Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum, Tum Hi Aana, Raatan Lambiyan, and Lut Gaye.