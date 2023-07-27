‘Everything That Was On…’: Erica Fernandes Opens Up About Her Struggle With Dyslexia!

Erica Fernandes opens up about her childhood condition. She also talked about being a normal kid with dyslexia. She admitted that she still suffers with reading and she referred to herself as a virtual learner. Continue reading!

Erica became a household name in just three years, thanks to two shows that completely transformed her life. The actress rose to prominence after appearing in one of Indian television’s most popular shows, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and then resurrected the iconic role of Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Erica Fernandes, a well-known Indian television actress, recently revealed a terrible illness she suffered as a child. The actress announced the stunning news in a recent podcast. When the host asked Erica about her childhood and whether she did well in school, she disclosed that she was dyslexic.

Dyslexia is a learning problem in reading that primarily affects children. Dyslexic people struggle with spelling, reading, and writing.

Erica Fernandez Reveals The Difficulties She Had Being A Dyslexic.

Erica admitted to being dyslexic and expressed how difficult it is. The actor described how, as a result of her disability, writing appears to “dance” on the page for her. She also recalled her childhood and how her dyslexia made learning tough for her.

Erica told Mashable Middle East, “I am dyslexic.” Everything on the board used to dance. It is still now. When I look at words, I have the impression that they will spell correctly but that they don’t seem right. There’s something wrong about this.”

“I am a virtual learner,” she continued. I pay close attention. That is why I don’t read very much. But I can hear and see something and learn from it. I was not very interested in studying. “I used to sit 1-2 days before the exam and study.”

Erica Fernandes’ Professional Career.

Erica Fernandes is well-known for her roles as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She was also named Female Actor of the Year in 2016 and 2018. Erica was recently seen in The Haunting, an Amazon Mini TV horror thriller.

Erica is currently based in Dubai and travels to India on a regular basis for work. The actress only recently revealed her plans to relocate to Dubai. The actress continues to visit India to oversee short-term job initiatives. However, it appears that she has begun to develop a profession in Dubai. The actress is presently anchoring Emirates Draw, a game show in Dubai. Meanwhile, she has established Celeste Media film production, a production and event management firm.