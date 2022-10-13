Ex-Wife Dalljiet Exposed Shaleen Bhanot’s Lie, “Meeting Twice In A Month Is Not Called Friendship”!!

These days a lot of drama is being seen in Bigg Boss 16. On the one hand, while there are fights among people, the beginning of love is also being seen between some people. At the same time, one contestant who is in the news most of the time is Shaleen Bhanot. Shaleen is also making headlines for his bad behavior as well as his growing closeness with Tina Dutta. In the episode that came last day, Shaleen said something about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur to Tina that she could not stop herself and took his class on social media.

Actually, Shaleen Bhanot has expressed in the show that he likes Tina. At the same time, while flirting with Tina, he talked about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur without taking names. When Tina asked him if their relationship was abusive, Shaleen said, “No, we are still like best friends”. At the same time, Tina tells that she knows Dalljiet, but not very much personally. Now the reaction of Dalljiet Kaur has come out on this matter and she has vented her anger by tweeting.

Now Dalljiet Kaur removed the veil from Shaleen Bhanot’s lie and wrote, ‘I am not your best friend Shaleen. Meeting you once or twice a month is not called friendship because of my child. I congratulate you on your love life, but keep me away from your stories. You call it funny? Really? Tina I don’t have any heart feelings for you.’

Let us inform you that Dalljiet Kaur has also been a part of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. At the same time, talking about the relationship between Shaleen and Dalljiet, both of them met on the set of ‘Kulvadhu’. After dating each other for some time, they got married in 2009, but after five years both of them got divorced. Dalljiet had accused Shaleen of domestic violence and filed for divorce. They have a son, who lives with Dalljiet.