Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab ki Katrina Kaif rose to the fame with Bigg Boss season 13 and Her fandom since then has only multiplied and her fans love Sana’s goofiness, her charming smile. After Bigg Boss 13, Sana was seen in another reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ and also did a music video with Sidharth Shukla. In a recent interview, she has now talked about her work and fear of people forgetting her.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz was asked about the kind of work she wants to do in future. Shehnaaz said, “People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do.”

She further expressed her concern about people forgetting and her how things haven’t been how she would have thought of them to be after Bigg Boss because of the lockdown situation. “People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon, because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck. If I like something, I will definitely do it, but if I don’t like it, money is not what matters to me, but the good work that counts. I think on the spot and that is how my decisions are taken, and I don’t have any plan,” she said.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla, “Shehnaaz Gill Is The Only Person I Met After The Show But I Didn’t Follow Her Show”