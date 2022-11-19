Faith In The Future: Louis Tomlinson Creates History By Achieving First Solo #1 Album; Fans Celebrate Worldwide!

Music is therapeutic. It can give us a second family. Once again it has been proved yesterday. Amidst the dilemma of Twitter going to be shut down, fans of British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson from every corner of the world came together to celebrate their idol’s success. The celebration drew a canvas of togetherness accumulating the artist and the fandom into one team that made them the greatest.

The Guinness World Record holder Louis Tomlinson has achieved great success yesterday. His second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ is officially the number 1 album in the UK. It marked Louis’ first ever number 1 UK album as a soloist. He is embracing of what he truly is as an artist by staying true to his heart.

He shares an extra special relationship with his fans. They are the most loyal, dedicated, and passionate group of individuals an artist could ever wish for. His second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ is full of bangers. Starting from The Greatest to That’s The Way Love Goes, the album deserves every bit of success.

"Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!" ❤ The ✨most humble✨ lad Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) sends a message to fans as Faith In The Future goes to Number 1 🏆 Congratulations, Louis – hope the arm gets better soon! 👑#LouisTomlinson #Louis #FaithInTheFuture #FITF pic.twitter.com/qvAC39yAbj — Official Charts (@officialcharts) November 18, 2022

Fans from all over the world came together as a team. They donated money, helped each other, and went to the local stores to buy the album. They left no stone unturned. Louis has beaten Bruce Springsteen to top the chart. As always Louis has thanked his fans. He said, “I wasn’t thinking of a #1. It’s not like I’ve had loads of promo or radio opportunities, this is all thanks to the fans.”

NUMBER 1 IN THE UK! Fucking love you all!!! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 18, 2022

He also said, “My album is Number 1 on the Official Charts. I can’t quite believe I’m saying that. I just want to say a massive massive thank you for all the incredible support the fans have shown me in the last week and my whole career.” They trended “WE LOVE YOU LOUIS” on Twitter.

The album is powerful in lyrics, music, and of course the immaculate voice of Louis which is angelic from every angle. According to fans, his lyrics are life-changing which is happiness wrapped in love and care. He and his fandom truly describe the definition of oneness.

The support over this release week has been on a different level. Thank you so much to everyone involved! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 18, 2022

Louis’ album is also number 1 in India. He has announced his second solo world tour recently starting on 26th May 2023. Meanwhile, his Indian fans are awaiting for tour dates in India as well as he hinted such.