Fans Accused Shekhar Suman Of Demotivating Shiv Thackeray, Know What The Actor Said!!

TV’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is making a lot of headlines these days. The show recently got an extension of four weeks and is now going to run till February 12. In such a situation, the fans of the show are very happy. At the same time, Shekhar Suman, who hosted a special program in the show, was accused by a fan of demotivating Shiv Thackeray by taking money, after which the actor also gave a befitting reply.

Shekhar Suman appears in Bigg Boss every week with a special program of his own, in which he interacts with the contestants in a very funny manner. At the same time, recently a fan accused Shekhar Suman of demotivating Shiv Thackeray, to which he has given a befitting reply. Actually, a fan tagged Shekhar Suman and wrote, ‘Do you get separate money to demotivate Shiv??’ On this, Shekhar Suman expressed displeasure over the allegations of being biased and claimed that he has always motivated all the contestants including Shiv Thackeray.

Responding to this tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote, ‘Only a fool can think like this. During the show, I motivated not only Shiv but all the contestants so much. When he will come himself, then come separately and apologize to me. Half knowledge is dangerous. I only present BB’s point of view in my own words. More fans are giving different opinions on this tweet of Shekhar. Someone is telling Shekhar Suman right, while someone says that he is doing the same with Shiv.

Let us inform you that this time also three captains have been made in the show, including Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, and Sreejita. Earlier Soundarya Sharma and Vikas were the captains and Bigg Boss gave a chance to choose the third captain through the task, but Vikas was later sacked for not taking the decision on time. After this Soundarya, Stan and Sreejita became the captains.