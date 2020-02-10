First Pics From Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi’s Fairytale Haldi Ceremony.

A few days back, we brought to you the news of the ex BiggvBoss contestant Kamya Panjabi getting a surprise bachelorette from her close friends. While it was a surprise bachelorette for her, the news of Kamya getting married was a surprise for all of us. She is all set to get married to her businessman boyfriend Shalabh Dang this week and the wedding shenanigans have already begun.

Indian weddings are not like the one-day wedding affair you see in foreign countries. There are so many rituals that take place before and after the main wedding ceremony which make them so amazing. And now that Kamya Panjabi is all set to tie the knot, the pre-wedding celebrations have already kick-started at her house. Kamya took to her social media profile to share a glimpse from her Haldi ceremony. In the string of pictures shared by Panjabi, the bride-to-be looks blissful and spectacular covered in yellow.

On Instagram, Kamya shared a string of pictures from her Haldi ceremony as her family is right by her side. Sharing the pictures, Kamya wrote, “#shubhmangalkasha #haldi @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang.” The Haldi ceremony pictures feat