‘Forgot Everyone’s Name’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls Suffering A Concussion During Citadel India Shoot!

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going through a tough phase in her personal life. After parting ways with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, she got diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder ‘myositis’. Now, in an exclusive chat with Miss Malini Samantha has opened up on the complications she is facing while fighting the disease.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a shocking revelation. She said that she forgot everything for a few hours during the shoot of her series ‘Citadel’ India which is directed by famous duo Raj and DK.

Samantha had a concussion

Samantha told that she had a concussion on the set of ‘Citadel’ India. She forgot everyone’s name for two-three hours. Samantha said that she had to check her phone to remember her director Raj’s name. She never had any concussion earlier. So, she didn’t know how it feels. However, later Samantha recovered and shot after a few hours.

Samantha injured on the set

Samantha is putting her blood and sweat into the much-anticipated project ‘Citadel’ India. Last month, Samantha shared a BTS picture from the sets giving a glimpse of her injured hands. She had blood stains and bruises on her fingers. Reportedly, Samantha will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the web show.

Talking about the series, Samantha said that they are definitely raising the bar with this show. It has multiple sequences which will surprise the audience.

Samantha work front

Apart from ‘Citadel’ India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited mythological film ‘Shakuntalam’ with Prabhu Dev Mohan. She also has ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.