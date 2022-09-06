“Good Movie Will Work Despite All Odds, ” Says Goldie Behl On Reports Blaming Boycott Trends For Failure Of Liger!

Famous film producer Goldie Behl has been in the business for decades now. His experience speaks volumes of his understanding of how the movie works. Recently, Behl got into a conversation with a leading daily to talk exclusively about the current ‘Boycott calls’ phase that the film industry is facing. He also opened up on reports that claimed that the recent offering of Bollywood Liger tanked at ticket window due to netizens calling for a boycott.

According to him, no Boycott call can come in the way of a good scrip and a good movie. Calling the Cancel culture unfortunate, the producer stated, “I feel no trend or anything can stop a good film from succeeding. I firmly believe in this. I have been in the industry for a very long time and if a film connects with the audience, nothing can stop it from succeeding. But at the same time, it’s really unfortunate that people are building up this negativity. I don’t know if such hate campaigns are affecting the performances of the film or if it’s coinciding with the film, not doing well. A good movie will work despite all odds.”

When questioned about the failure of Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi film debut on the box office, Goldie said, “No I don’t think so any film can tank at the box office because of a trend of boycotting the film. My understanding is that if you see the percentage of the people going to theatres to watch the film vs on social media you will get the answer out there.”

Let us tell you that Liger has collected ₹35 crore across India in its opening weekend. Following its miserably poor performance, Vijay’s next Jana Gana Mana has also got shelved. The movie was supposed to be directed by Liger director Puri Jagannath.