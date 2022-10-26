“Had To Cut My Hair Every Week,” Sayani Gupta Shares Shooting Experience Of Four More Shots Please!

Amazon Video’s Four More Shots Please! is an emotion for millennials. The show which portrays friendship between four girls played by Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Sayani Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo, has made a special place in the hearts of many with its authentic take of different life situations. Given the amount of popularity it has among masses, the show came up with third season recently. In a latest interview, Sayani, who plays Damini aka Dee in the web show, talked about her shooting experience and bond with her female buddies.

When asked to shed light on challenges she faced while filming Four More Shots Please! Gupta revealed that she had to cut her hair every week to fit in the character. “The biggest challenge all of us had was that we went through two Covid-19 waves. And, to still come back on set, and have that faith and get back to work that was a challenge. We went through so much as humanity and as individuals – so to mentally be there (on sets) and feel good about what we were doing, that was a big challenge. And, not just Covid-19, we went through a war. In fact, we shot in Italy right after the war,” she stated.

“Bani’s hair colour changes through the show but I got stuck in a short haircut. My hair grows quick so I had to get haircuts every week,” added the Article 15 actress.

Sayani also shared about the bond she shares with her female friends. “I have many buddies, from very different backgrounds and age groups. Some of us have 10-15 years of age gap but (we have) shared experiences as women, we go through similar things. That is what brings us together – we are all career women, extremely opinionated and independent abut also propping each other up a lot. My girlfriends put out many stories, not in a fake way, and being great listeners to one another. And I am extremely thankful for them,” she quoted.

For the unintiated, Sayani Gupta is a wonderful actress. She has proved her acting prowess in many films like Margarita with A Straw, Parched, Fan, Jolly LLB, and most recently Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. She has been part of OTT programs like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please!