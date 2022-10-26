Pakistani Actors Demand Ban On Feroze Khan After His Estranged Wife Presents Pictures Of Domestic Violence!

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who enjoys a huge fan following in India too, is in a tough situation right now. He is fighting a legal battle with his estranged wife, Aliza Sultan, who has accused him of “physical and psychological violence”. In a recent turn of events, Sultan presented some evidence of the physical assault she faced at the hands of Khan.

According to the pictures produced in the court, Aliza suffered “physical abuse on multiple occasions.” The evidences show that the lady faced torture on July 7, 2020 which left bruises all over her arm. She was again assaulted by her ex-husband on November 15, 2020 and on May 10, 2021. When Aliza went to hospital, a case of domestic violence was confirmed by the authorities.

As soon as pictures of Aliza’s bruised arms and eyes went viral on social media, many celebs from across the border took stand for her. Some even demanded a ban on Khuda Aur Mohabbat star. Famous names like singer Asim Azhar, actor Ushna Shah, Saboor Aly, Sarwat Gilani, Junaid Khan, Pasoori fame Shae Gill, etc. came out in support of Aliza through social media.

Taking to his Instagram story, Asim wrote, “Domestic violence is unacceptable. No if’s and but’s. No ‘other side of the story’. Takes a lot of strength to speak up. Praying for Aliza and her family.”

Ushna Shah, who has worked with Feroze in the drama Habs penned, “I am still processing this and I am in a state of shock. Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman. My heart is with Alizah as well as Sultan, and Fatima.”

Saboor Aly also condemned Feroze’s actions by stating, “Walking out of toxic and abusive relationship is a very brave step. We should all teach our daughters to have zero tolerance for any kind of physical and mental abuse and never succumb to the societal pressure of staying in abusive and toxic marriages. As they say divorced daughters and sisters are better than dead ones! All my prayers are for Aliza and everyone who were and are the victim of domestic abuse. Don’t stay quiet. Speak up and walk out.”

“Ban wife beaters and cheaters from representing our industry! #BanFerozeKhan,” quoted Sarwat Gilani.

After receiving much hatred, Feroze Khan has issued a statement where he has called all these allegations “baseless, malicious and untruthful”. “These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I fully intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and I have instructed my legal team accordingly,” he wrote.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan got married to Aliza Sultan in 2018. They have two children – Sultan and Fathima together.