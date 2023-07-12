Hema Malini Initially Refused To Sign Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Baghban For THIS Reason; Check Out!

Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Baghban is one of the most super hit films in the history of Indian film. The film revolves around a couple who sacrifices everything to let their four sons have a happy life but in turn, their sons disrespect them and behave selfishly. However, in a recent interview, Hema Malini opened up about an interesting story regarding the signing of the film. The actress initially refused the offer to play a mother of four sons. Scroll down to know the details.

Hema Malini initially refused to sign Baghban

In a recent interview, the actress told Lehran that she received the offer for Baghban in her early 50s after a sabbatical. She recalled the moment of approaching Baghban. Initially, the Dream Girl was hesitant to sign Ravi Chopra’s film as she did not like to play the role of a mother of four sons.

The veteran actress revealed that before signing the film, she had a chat with her mother. Hema Malini’s mother gave her courage and said that she should sign the film, understanding the depth of the story. She was inspired by her mother’s words and finally signed the film.

Despite her doubts, Baghban became a super hit in the box-office. The film received huge praise for its emotional storytelling and amazing performances. Hema’s portrayal of a mother of four sons exuded compassion and resilience. The film hit theaters in 2003. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, the cast of the film also featured Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal, Mahima Chaudhry, Samir Soni, Aman Verma, and others in pivotal roles.