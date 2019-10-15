Here Are The Best Places To Shop For Your Wedding In India

Share

There are many places in India where you can get the perfect wedding outfit you had been drooling over for many months. You won’t face any shortage of outfits for any occasion. The first thing brides always want to know is where to go for Indian bridal shopping? Well, wedding shopping is really important and if it is not planned properly, it can be really hectic for the couple. So here are a few locations where you can easily select your dream wedding outfits-

Chandni Chowk, Delhi



Wedding shopping in Delhi and Chandni Chowk go hand in hand. It is a treasure for almost all brides when it comes to Indian bridal lehengas, anarkalis, jewellery, decoration items etc. Shrangar, Dalmia Fashions, Sudhir Bhai, Asiana couture, Lehenga house are some of the renowned wedding shopping hubs of Chandni Chowk. You can hop in these stores with your mom, sisters and girlfriends. The attires here reflect the more subtle and classy side.

Jaipur



Rajasthan is India’s most favourite destinations when it comes to weddings. The capital city of this state is a hot favourite spot for brides-to-be for Indian lehengas. The Jaipur bazaars are a treat for those who love to explore and discover. Johri Bazaar, Baapu bazaar, M.I Road, Tripolia Bazaar are some of the main shopping areas. A showroom Vasansi located in Jawaharlal Nehru Marg is the hottest destination for Bridal shopping. The attires are generally inspired by traditional Indian hand-work along with contemporary designs. Pratap sons located at Rambagh circle also adds a touch of panache to the wedding trousseau.

Lagpat Nagar, Delhi



It is one of the most famous markets in Delhi. You can shop all sorts of ethnic wear in Lajpat Nagar. The collection is always up-to-date and some stores have the trendiest designs. Sabhya Couture, Libas Fashion, Riwaaz sarees, Roop Vatika provide the best looks to the wearer. Laljees, located in central Lajpat Nagar market is a top player in the category of sherwanis on hire in Delhi. The price range starts from Rs.4k to Rs. 73k.

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad



Banjara Hills in Hyderabad is a posh locality and home to the best bridal stores in India. It includes the likes of Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and more. Neeru’s store has got the best collection for sarees, bridal lehengas, long gowns and anarkalis. Kashish is another designer store that has become popular these days in Hyderabad. Kashish is an apparel ethnic brand that captures your imagination and creates a timeless impression of you.