I am a male 31 and she is 48.I was a big time drunker and used to chew tobacco and eat flesh,even sometimes I found myself on roads and I have been jailed many times due to drinking habit.Then I came in touch with a woman who is 15 years older to me and is mother of two.Her elder son is pursuing mba after B.Tech and younger one is 10,but she is not staying with her husband since 11 years and she changed me a lot and now last year I gave up everything.Now I even dont eat eggs.Over all she changed my every bad habit.

The problem is she is not agreeing to marry me and nor she wanna stay with me though she says she loves me.

My problem is I can’t leave her and nor I can’t be with her,kindly ignore english errors as am not oxford return,do suggest me what to do.

