‘I Am Not Deaf’, Jaya Bachchan Angrily Reacts At Paparazzis As They Call Out Her Name For Photos!

Veteran Actress Jaya Bachchan became enraged with paparazzi at the screening of her latest romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. Jaya attended the film screening with son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. As she approached the location, she paused for a while to allow Shweta and Abhishek to accompany her. Meanwhile, the photographers began calling out her name to take her picture.

Jaya Bachchan Once again gets angry on Paparazzi

Irked by their yelling, Jaya shut them off and stated, “I am not deaf. Chilao maat, aaram se baat karo. ” Then Shweta and Abhishek comes and joins her. Well, this isn’t the first time Jaya Bachchan has chastised the paparazzi; she’s known for her no-nonsense approach towards the paparazzi. Several notable B-town stars attended the screening.

Directed by Karan Johar, The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit theatres on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Songs

The makers just released the songs “What Jhumka’ as well as ‘Tum Kya Mile,’ ‘Ve Kamleya’ and ‘Dhindora Baje Re,’ in addition to the film’s official trailer, which drew overwhelmingly positive reactions from the audience.

The teaser immersed us in the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, two people with starkly opposing lifestyles. While Rocky hails from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali family where intelligence and academic achievement are valued above all else. After they fall in love they find their families doesn’t like each other and them Rocky and Rani plan to ‘Switch’ and lives with each other’s families to impress them.