Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. Regardless of their age gap, Shahid and Mira have wonderfully manage their life together. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, alongside his better half Mira Rajput and children Misha and Zain, is spending his lockdown in Beas’ Radha Soami Satsang Dera, an enormous and broadly followed religious foundation. INSIDE VIDEOS From Beas’ Radha Soami Satsang Dera Where Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Are Quarantining.

Apparently, the couple has been there since the long stretch of March. A video from the same, including Shahid and his family had turned into a web sensation and it has been doing rounds on the internet. It saw the actor hoarding on some pakodas at the religious institute’s lunchroom, while Mira overlooked the children.

Mira Rajput glanced lovely in grayish ethnic clothing, while the actor was wearing casuals. The last was totally fascinated by some lip-smacking pakodas as Mira took care of the children playing behind. While the two weren’t donning veils, we could see a lot of cleanliness items on the table. It is being hypothesized that the Kapoor family went to Beas to practice social distancing. Before Mira Rajput had shared an inside video from the same and it saw the volunteers at Radha Soami Satsang Dera pressing hundreds on dinners as a seva for those out of luck.

Everything was being finished with the most extreme consideration and safety measure. The video additionally demonstrated the readiness of the food before it was stuffed and served to the penniless individuals. Both Shahid and Mira are enthusiastic adherents of Radha Soami.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-7RNGgFOw8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Prior, a source near the couple had uncovered to an entryway, "He's intending to remain there till this fades away. He's a capable resident. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he's been maintaining all guidelines as he's worried about everybody's security and his own and his family and he has two little kids."

