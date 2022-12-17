It’s Crazy: Rihanna Reveals That It Was Difficult For Her To Return Back Into Heels After Becoming Mother; Checkout!

New mommy Rihanna welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May of this year.

Rihanna, the popular pop artist, opened up about her maternity journey and how it has influenced her design choices. She also said that not dressing up has gotten “trickier” for her. The Diamonds hitmaker also confessed that she only took three days off work after her child was born.

Rihanna welcomed her baby with partner A$AP Rocky in May this year, the name of whom has yet to be revealed to the public. Despite turning gorgeous “throughout” her entire pregnancy, the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker found it difficult to fit back into heels, according to aceshowbiz.com.

“It’s Crazy. Even though I wore heels during my pregnancy, getting back into them was difficult. “But once you give birth, you’re like, ‘Oh, this is different,'” Rihanna, 34, told OK! Magazine.

Rihanna, the Savage x Fenty fashion mogul, believes athleisure will be “massive” for her apparel line. “Everything is a sport anymore,” she remarked. Everything is a sport: going to the coffee shop, going to the grocery store, walking the dog, running errands.”

The ‘Love on the Brain’ singer extolled the importance of feeling ‘sexy’ to her style and the spirit of her clothing line. “This really is essential because I desire to feel sexy and represented,” Rihanna said.

“I don’t want to be put off by what’s on the shelf, in the store, or online. I want to know if there is something out there for me, something for my body, something that will work for me. That is, I believe, everyone’s point of view. I don’t want to deprive anyone of the opportunity to feel sexy or empowered. That will always be the Savage brand.”

The singer-actor also discussed parenting, saying: “It’s insane and amazing, wild and strange – all of those things at once.

“It’s the finest feeling and the greatest love I’ve ever known,” she continued by saying “Each step, each face expression, each new accomplishment is unique and fascinating. “I adore it,” the singer went on.