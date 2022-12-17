After Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Varun Sood To Star In ‘Call Me Bae’, Will Romance Ananya Panday; Deets Inside!

Reality TV star Varun Sood is reaching soaring heights in his career. After a successful stint on TV shows, he has graduated beautifully to OTT with Ragini MMS Returns and silver screen through Jug Jugg Jeeyo. According to latest news, Sood has been finalized for a big ticket series Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday.

A source close to the production house revealed that Varun will be essaying the role of a gym trainer in the long format series. “This is supposed to be Varun’s big ticket project. Several actors auditioned for this part, however, it was Varun who was offered this character. He will soon sign the dotted lines,” it stated.

Besides casting the protagonist, the team is also looking for a stellar supporting cast. It is searching for an actress to play Panday’s mother in the show. And as per the reports, Neelam Kothari who is a close friend of Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday has been approached for the same.

The sources are assuming that Kothari has denied playing the part but when Neelam was contacted, she said that she has not accepted it or denied it yet. “Things are at a very preliminary stage. I’ve not even read the script yet but I know that I have been offered to play Ananya’s mother. It would be amazing to work with Karan Johar (producer) and play the role of Ananya’s mom,” quoted Neelam.

For the unversed, Call Me Bae will see Ananya romancing four guys. Now that one of them has been decided, we have to wait for the other lucky names to come to the forefront. The hunt for the three other male leads is on.