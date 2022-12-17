Salman Khan Shared A Sentimental Video Of Akshay Kumar & Checkout For Akshay’s Reaction!

It seems that Bollywood heroes want to prove that there is boundless love between them! We see a lot of new actors interacting on social media, but now there are two superstars that are interacting on Instagram. Salman Khan unexpectedly shared a video of Akshay Kumar getting emotional after hearing his sister’s voicemail on a reality show.

Salman shared this video and wrote: “I just discovered something and thought I should share it with everyone. God bless Akki. Fabulous. I’m so glad to see it. Stay healthy and keep working hard. God bless you Brother Akshay Kumar. I am always with you.” Akshay also replied to Salman: “I am very touched by your message that you have become Salman khan. Bahut accha laga. God bless you too. Shine on!” Fans of these two are happy to see a lot of love between Salman and Akshay. Fans are thrilled to see them working together again on screen.

Let us remind you, Salman and Akshay starred together in the 2004 hit “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and later in “Jaaneman”. This bromance makes fans want to see them on screen together. Currently, Salman khan is gearing up for two big releases next year: Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is due to appear in ‘Oh My God 2’ next year and start filming ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Tiger Shroff. Before this Akshay Kumar was seen in Raksha Bandhan. The actor is also set to appear in the Hindi remake of Surrey Pottery along with several other projects.