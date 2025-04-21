Jacqueline Fernandez Reached Siddhivinayak Temple With Elon Musk’s Mother Maye Muskan To Seek Blessings, Deets Inside

After being in controversy for so long regarding scam, Jacqueline Fernandez recently reached Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with billionaire Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk. During this, she was seen wearing a traditional outfit and a scarf on her forehead. Many glimpses from inside the temple are now going viral on social media and garnering people’s attention.

Jacqueline Fernandez bowed her head at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Easter. This day was also special because supermodel, dietician, author and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk was also with her to seek Bappa’s blessings in this famous temple. Let us tell you that Maye Musk is currently in India for the Hindi launch of her book ‘A Woman Makes a Plan’.

Pictures of Jacqueline and Maye worshiping in the temple are now making headlines on social media. While many people have praised her for covering her head with a dupatta in the temple, some people have started thinking. One said, ‘You understand friends, Jacqueline Musk is going to be born’. While another said, ‘It seems Jacqueline is planning something big.’ After visiting the temple, Jacqueline said, ‘It was a very beautiful experience to take blessings in the temple with my dear friend Maye, who has come to India for her book launch.’

Jacqueline further said, ‘Maye’s book is a symbol of a woman’s flexibility, it has taught me a lot, especially that age is just a number and it should not define your dreams and goals.’ Let us also tell you here that Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother passed away earlier this month and after that incident, she has been seen in front of the camera publicly.

At the same time, Maye Musk celebrated her 77th birthday with her close friends and guests in Mumbai. Talking about the work front of Jacqueline, then let us tell you that she was last seen in Sonu Sood’s film ‘Fateh’. Now she will be seen in a special dance number in Ajay Devgan’s ‘Raid 2’. Apart from this, Jacqueline has many more films in her hand, including ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Housefull 5’ coming in 2025.