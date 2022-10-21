Jana Kramer Spills The Beans About Ex Husband Mike Caussin- Deets Inside

Jana Kramer talks about her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. Jana Kramer appeared on Red Table Talk recently and spoke with Jada Pinkett Smith about her divorce from Mike Caussin and what led to their divorce.

In a recent clip, country singer Jana Kramer revealed that Mike Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women. Jana says she now knows that they are in a better situation. But she added that she thinks about the day when her children won’t wake up in her house on Christmas. “That’s going to hurt”, she said.

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin were married for six years before the actress filed for divorce in April 2021. The former couple has a daughter, Jolie, and a son, Jace. She shared with Jada that she feels that it’s not fair that Mike took away her dream of what she wanted for her family.

The actress-singer shared that she was really angry and broken with everything that was happening. So, she shattered a lot of things in the house to make her feel right. Jana explained with her friends, she shattered the pantry door and destroyed all the Xboxes, which Mike had said were his only vices. Jana Kramer said that she went crazy for a minute.

The actress said in April 2021 that she has fought a lot, loved hard, and forgiven as well. Jana wrote that she had put in a lot of work and gave her everything to make it work. She continued that she still believes in the concept of marriage, love, and rebuilding, but she cannot fight any longer. Jana concluded that it was time to heal her and thanked everyone for the love and support she has received over the years.

Their divorce was finalized in July 2021, and she said she wants to take a moment to reflect on the situation. During the interview, she admitted that she felt like an idiot after discovering that Mike was still cheating on her and lying to her. However, they became best-selling authors of “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice of Loving Faithfully.”

Mike Caussin has previously talked about his infidelity and going to rehab in 2016 for sex addiction. In his appearance on Whine Down with Jana Kramer’s podcast, Mike said he is a sex addict and sought professional help. He went on to say that Jana kind of gave him an ultimatum when everything came out. She discovered everything and asked him to figure it out or else she was out.

After one year of marriage, the couple separated in August 2016 after it was revealed that Mike had extramarital affair. In December 2017, the couple renewed their vows and have been open about their path to reconciliation. But last April, the country singer decided to pull the plug.

Jana Kramer shared that she was just waiting for an apology that she would never receive. The singer said her therapist forced her to write a letter from Mike to herself. The singer said that even though the words were not his, she found writing the letter healing and beneficial.